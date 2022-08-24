Congress holds protest against price rise in Karnal
The congress workers led by party’s district convenor Lehari Singh gathered at old vegetable market in the city and held ‘Mehngai Pe Charcha’ over the issues of price rise, unemployment, broken roads, poor health facilities in the state
The congress workers led by party’s district convenor Lehari Singh gathered at old vegetable market in the city and held ‘Mehngai Pe Charcha’ over the issues of price rise, unemployment, broken roads, poor health facilities in the state.
Singh said that inflation is going out of control during the regime of the BJP as the government has increased the fuel prices on several occasions in the past one year.
“Even, people are suffering and are unable to cook meals due to increasing prices of the LPG,” he added.
In his address, Kuldeep Sharma, former speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha said that the present BJP government has failed miserably in controlling rising prices.
He alleged that the government has now imposed GST on almost all the basic amenities, rubbing salt on the wounds of the common man. ENDS
Four men from Delhi-NCR arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of ₹9 lakh
The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested four men from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for duping a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, of ₹9.24 lakh. The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) both from Ghaziabad; and Ashish Tiwari (30) and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Delhi. They asked The complainant, Nirmal Singh to send his ID proof, Adhar Card and two photos through courier on a Mumbai Address. Nirmal then realised he had been duped.
50 fatal road mishaps in Chandigarh this year: Road safety panel
There have been at least 50 road accidents in Chandigarh this year (till August 22) which have resulted in fatalities, the Member of Parliament District Road Safety Committee revealed on Tuesday after its second meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. “The Road Accident Analysis Cell and Road Safety Implementation Cell carries out a joint spot investigation at all accident sites,” Uday Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) added.
Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune
Two miscreants looted around Rs 20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said. Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime. A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.
Petrol pump robbery bid foiled in Pune, seven arrested
Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Dinesh Mahatu (35) of Bihar, Azadkumar Rakeshkumar Mahatu (25) of Bihar, Vijay Gagandev Mahatu (29) of Purani Delhi, Abodhkumar Mahatu (19) of Bihar, Chandankumar Mahatu (22) of Bihar, Avinashkumar Dhirendar (22) of Bihar and Sureshkumar Mahatu (20) of New Delhi.
Uddhav displays camaraderie with allies since fall of MVA regime
Appearing publicly with Thackeray's allies for the first time since he stepped down as chief minister two months ago, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday sent out a strong message to the Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government that the three constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are together come what may. “The MVA is united, and we are not divided,” Thackeray said.
