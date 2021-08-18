Congress infighting: Not ‘fully satisfied’ with situation, Harish Rawat to visit Punjab next week

As the battle of wits continues between newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that he is not fully satisfied with the goings-on in the state.

Rawat, who has been asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to mediate between Sidhu and Amarinder for unity in the party, said that both leaders had shown due deference to the party leadership and should work together.

“I am not fully satisfied (with the present situation). There is need for humility from the PCC president. Capt also showed large-heartedness and needs to continue with that,” he told Hindustan Times.

The AICC general secretary said there were reports of action against someone or reluctance to accept a suggestion from someone else (in the party). “These are small things and do not match the persona of Capt Saab,” he said, refusing to go into specifics. Rawat said he would visit Chandigarh early next week, most probably on Monday and Tuesday, to talk to both leaders.

The one-upmanship between Sidhu and Amarinder, who are not on the same page on several issues, particularly some unfulfilled poll promises, has left the state Congress a divided house. Sidhu and other Capt-baiters, who have rallied behind him, continue to question the state government on the 18-point agenda handed to the chief minister by the Congress high command for implementation before the state elections.

Amarinder, who is also making countermoves albeit quietly to corner some of his detractors, had, in his meeting with Sonia last week, told her that continued and repeated targeting of the state government would be detrimental to the party. Rawat, who was also present, later told reporters the Congress president had asked him to ensure that both (Amarinder and Sidhu) worked within their respective limits and cooperated with each other.

On lack of coordination and public questioning of the government by the Punjab Congress leadership on pending poll promises, Rawat said that the state unit was free to give its suggestions and the government had to see if it could be done. “In case of faulty power purchase agreements, two-three of them should be cancelled. If needed, the state assembly’s view can be taken,” he said.

About the controversy over the statements made by Malwinder Singh Mali, one of Sidhu’s three advisers, the Punjab affairs in-charge said it was the state president’s prerogative to choose his advisers. “I have not seen his (Mali’s) statements, but no one should cross the line. If I come across something, I will take a strong note,” he said.

On the party’s organisational set-up, he said the party had set the ball rolling and would make a few more appointments in next two-three days. “A panel of spokespersons will be named followed by the constitution of the state committee and finally the district and block Congress committees,” he said. The state unit was disbanded by the Congress president in January 2020.