Congress launches month-long outreach campaign in J&K

ByPTI, Jammu
Mar 06, 2023 04:22 AM IST

Led by AICC incharge of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra in Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Singh Solanki and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani, the yatra began from Janipur and headed to Raipur in Jammu north assembly

The Congress launched a month-long ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign from Jammu on Sunday with its leaders and workers chanting slogans against the imposition of property tax and calling for early restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

Led by AICC incharge of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra in Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Singh Solanki and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani, the yatra began from Janipur and headed to Raipur in Jammu north assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, former ministers Mula Ram and Yogesh Sawhney, party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other senior leaders joined the march which saw participants raise slogans against property tax and anti-encroachment drives.

They also carried placards criticising the BJP-led central government over its alleged failure to check inflation and provide employment to the educated youth.

“The Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra-cum-agitational programme is the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which shall culminate at the end of this month after covering various districts and constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir,” Solanki said.

“The main focus of this programme is to highlight various issues of people like the imposition of property tax, snatching of land from the poor in the name of anti-encroachment drive, unprecedented price hike, record unemployment and other arbitrary orders of government,” he said.

