Congress leadership of Bathinda patronising corruption: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Congress leadership of Bathinda of patronising corruption.

During a closed-door interaction with representatives of the business community, Kejriwal said extortion and murders have shaken the faith of industrialists in Punjab.

The Delhi CM repeatedly referred to the name of an aide of a senior Punjab minister for allegedly running the goonda tax regime in Bathinda.

“During a series of meetings with industrialists and traders since Thursday evening in Bathinda, the name of a person was taken prominently by all organised corruption. Industrialists are being harassed and framed in false cases,” he said.

During his maiden political visit to Bathinda ahead of the state elections, Kejriwal tried to win over small and medium-scale industrialists and traders.

Says AAP will ensure transparency, safety

The AAP supremo urges electoral support to form the next government in Punjab that will ensure the business community a regime free from ‘raids and inspector raj’. “If voted to power, we will ensure prompt clearance of huge arrears of the obsolete VAT (value-added tax). We will ensure transparent governance and safety of businessmen,” he said.

Kejriwal expressed concern over the deterioration of the traditional business of cotton ginning in the cotton-growing region of south Malwa.

“The number of such cotton processing units has gone down from 400 to 40 in the past few years. But respective governments have ignored the role of this sector in the economy. The AAP is sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the business community from small and medium sectors and we work to promote them,” he said.

Says Channi govt overlooking industries

Taking potshots at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his Delhi counterpart said that the Congress government is making false claims on new investments by the corporate sector while overlooking the existing industries in need of support.

“The industry is bracing with acute electricity shortage. It is a fact that industrialists are moving to other states as the Punjab government has failed to give them an incentive. Channi has been issuing press statements to bring a change in governance but has initiated any move to curb inspector raj that hurts the economic interests of traders and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Kejriwal said his party favours empowering the aam aadmi (common man) as they are instrumental in the progress of any society.

“Agriculture and industry are two integral sectors to boost the economy of Punjab. AAP commits to make them partners in development and curb corruption with stringent means,” he added.