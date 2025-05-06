Congress MLAs urge CM to close bio-CNG plant in Bhogpur

Congress MLA from Shahkot Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia and his colleague Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and sought the closure of the bio-CNG plant located inside Bhogpur Sugar Mill. The FIR was registered under sections 285 (obstruction of public way), 126 (wrongful restraint), 326 (b) (mischief), 353 (public mischief by circulating false information), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and other sections of the National Highway Act and the Noise Pollution (regulation & control) Rules. (Representational image)

The MLAs also demanded the cancellation of the ‘falsely’ registered case against Kotli and others after they blocked the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway.

Kotli said that the CM had listened to their demands patiently and had assured that all the issues would be resolved soon.

Kotli was among 22 booked by name by the Bhogpur police station in the FIR that mentions the involvement of 100-150 unidentified persons after the protesters blocked the national highway for three hours. The FIR was registered under sections 285 (obstruction of public way), 126 (wrongful restraint), 326 (b) (mischief), 353 (public mischief by circulating false information), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and other sections of the National Highway Act and the Noise Pollution (regulation & control) Rules.