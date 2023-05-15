Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sangrur court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in defamation case

Sangrur court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in defamation case

ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur
May 15, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Sangrur-based Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind, had filed a defamation case in the local court against Kharge for making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections

A district court has issued a summons to Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress, in a 100 crore defamation case.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress,has been summoned on July 10 by Sangrur court. (HT File)
Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress,has been summoned on July 10 by Sangrur court. (HT File)

Sangrur-based Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind, had filed a defamation case in the local court against Kharge for making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ramandeep Kaur has summoned Kharge on July 10.

Hitesh claimed that the Congress compared Bajrang Dal with anti-national organisations and also promised a ban on Bajrang Dal after coming to power in Karnataka.

“I moved to court on Thursday after I found that on page number 10 of the manifesto, Congress has compared Bajrang Dal with the anti-national organisations and also promised to ban it if they win the election,” Bhardwaj said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Harmandeep Singh

    Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts.

Topics
mallikarjun kharge bajrang dal defamation case + 1 more
mallikarjun kharge bajrang dal defamation case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out