Congress thwarted ‘Operation Lotus’: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday canvassed for Congress' Nalagarh assembly bypoll candidate Hardeep Signh Bawa. Saying that the Bhareatiya Janata Party's "Operation Lotus" had already been thwarted, he urged voters to support the Congress.

“This is the first incident in history that an independent MLA is contesting an election again after resigning. Despite getting all the work done for 14 months, he has stabbed the Congress government in the back. There is greed in the intentions of the former MLA. Honest workers of BJP are not with the former independent MLAs who are contesting elections. They are disappointed with the BJP giving tickets to sold-out MLAs,” the CM said while addressing a public event in the belt.

Sukhu attacked the previous BJP government for “betraying” the public and not bringing any development in their five-year term.

“Jai Ram Thakur remained asleep while being the CM. Exam papers kept being sold. When we formed the government, we hit corruption and started closing the backdoors of corruption,” he added.

Criticising the saffron party’s practice of horse trading, often dubbed “Operation Lotus”, the CM said, “Six Congress and three independent former MLAs also faced problems due to the strong blow to corruption. An attempt was made to topple our government. Jai Ram Thakur and the rebel MLAs tried their best, but we failed Operation Lotus with the help of 34 MLAs.”

“If you elect Hardeep Sing Bawa, the face of this constituency will change. Every possible development work will be carried out,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, meanwhile, said the Sukhu government wa preparing to stop the free electricity

“Earlier also many types of efforts were made which could not succeed, but now the government has prepared to withdraw the facility from the people coming under the purview of income tax,” he said.

He further attacked the Congress, saying the party came to power based on false promises.