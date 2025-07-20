Congress to take out protest march for statehood in Jammu on July 20

Senior Congress leaders on Saturday strongly condemned the use of force by the administration towards the peaceful march by the party in Srinagar where leaders led by JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra wanted to submit a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister for seeking restoration of statehood. Raman Bhalla (File)

Addressing media persons here, working president Raman Bhalla said that the police forcibly confined the protestors inside the gate of the Congress headquarters leading to scuffle in which the PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra received minor injuries.

Bhalla strongly criticised the action of the administration and the police against the peaceful protestors and the participants from various districts, including sitting legislators, and senior Congress leaders who were not allowed to reach the venue of the march in Srinagar Congress Office.

He also said that party MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone had to stage a sit in dharna at Narbar, on the main road from where he was removed forcibly by the police.

He announced to go ahead with the proposed march towards Raj Bhawan from Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu on Sunday. They will submit the memorandum to the Prime Minister for statehood through the LG.

The JKPCC has also given a “Delhi Chalo” call from Jammu on Monday afternoon for Parliament gherao in support of statehood.

Bhalla besides Ravinder Sharma, former MLC and chief spokesperson, appealed to all political, social, traders and other organisations and individuals who support the cause to join the Congress struggle and movement.

They announced that the protest march on Sunday shall start from Shaheedi Chowk at 11.30 am.