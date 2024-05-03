Congress will provide guaranteed first job to every graduate in Chandigarh: Manish Tewari

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Thursday said the INDIA government will provide a guaranteed job to every fresh graduate and diploma holder in the first year. Congress candidate Manish Tewari during door-to-door campaigning in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

Addressing a public meeting on Thursday, Tewari said, “The Congress has provided 25 guarantees covering all sections of society, including youth, women, farmers and labourers.”

The former Union minister disclosed that the problem of unemployment and rising prices was the worst in the country under the BJP government: “Unemployment is at its 45-year high with 70 crore people having no job. The BJP government is so callously indifferent towards this problem even though there are 30 lakh vacancies in various government departments, which the Centre choses not to fill despite such humongous unemployment.”

He assured that under “Pehli Naukri Pakki”, every fresh graduate or diploma holder will be entitled to one-year apprenticeship, during which they will get ₹1 lakh at the rate of ₹8,500 per month. This, he pointed out, will mark their entry into the job market.

Tewari said the BJP had created a false myth about economic liberalisation and only created monopolies. He said the Congress was not against big businesses, but was only against monopolies, which ended up having an adverse impact on everyone.

The two-time MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib also addressed a meeting of the DRT Bar Association, organised by senior lawyer Sandeep Vermani. “It was a very productive session with my legal fraternity of DRT Bar Association, Chandigarh, where I discussed various legal aspects of debt recovery and financial sustainability,” Tewari said.

The meeting was attended by association president KPS Dhillon, vice-president Sumeet Sehgal and secretary Tanvir Ratta among others.

Continuing his interactions with local communities, Tewari also took out a foot march in Sectors 29 and 30 earlier in the day. The programme was organised by local councillors Taruna Mehta and Yadwinder Mehta.