Congress workers protest in Karnal

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items.

They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government.

The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.

Addressing the gathering of protesters, Sharma slammed the union and state governments for uncontrolled inflation.