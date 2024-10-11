Congress-AAP alliance could’ve addressed Jat factor in Haryana polls: Sanjay Singh

Reacting to the Haryana assembly election results, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday attributed the Congress’s defeat to strategic lapses and urged the party to review its decisions. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh during a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said if the Congress had allied with the Aam Aadmi Party or the Samajwadi Party, then the “Jat-non-Jat politics” could have been stopped.

“There were strategic lapses at many levels and the Congress should review them. In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and the Congress fought together and they won. If a similar thing had happened in Haryana, had they allied with the AAP or the Samajwadi Party, then even the Jat-non-Jat politics could have been stopped,” Sanjay Singh said.

“Seventeen rebel candidates defeated Congress candidates, so how will the Congress win? In Delhi, the AAP will fight elections alone,” he added.

The Congress won 37 seats, while the BJP got 48 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The BJP is poised to form its third successive government in the state.

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday blamed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the loss of the Congress. “Hooda is responsible for the loss of the Congress in Haryana. The Congress candidates will give statements. If you ask them, they will tell you what Hooda has done.”

Asked about Nayab Singh Saini reprising his role as chief minister, the Haryana BJP president said, “Our national leadership will decide this...There is a possibility that it will be decided soon.”

Three Independent MLAs, Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon and Savitri Jindal, extended support to the BJP on Wednesday, a day after the results of the assembly elections were declared.