Conman dupes Ludhiana resident of 63K on pretext of selling bike

Chandigarh News
A Tarn Taran resident, posing as an army man, allegedly duped a Raikot resident of 63K on the pretext of selling a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle through an online marketplace.
Even after receiving the money, the accused did not deliver the bike to the Ludhiana resident and subsequently stopped picking up the complainant’s phone and duped him of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63K. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Posing as an army man, a Tarn Taran resident allegedly duped a Raikot resident of 63,999 on the pretext of selling a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle through an online marketplace.

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh of Tarntaran. The FIR has been lodged after an 11-month long investigation.

Complainant Gurpreet Singh of Mohalla Ajitsar of Raikot said he found a bike for sale online and contacted the seller. The latter introduced himself as an army man, and to win confidence of the complainant, he even sent an Aadhar Card, PAN number and other documents to his mobile phone. The deal was settled at 69,399, following which the victim transferred the money.

But even after receiving the money, the accused did not deliver the bike and subsequently stopped picking up the complainant’s phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulvir Singh said that a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspirancy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Friday, January 14, 2022
