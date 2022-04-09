Consider pros and cons of all convictions while granting furlough to Ram Rahim in future: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that it would be appropriate for the Haryana government to consider pros and cons of all the convictions in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, while considering his parole and furlough in future.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, in the detailed judgment released on Friday, said as per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Amendment Act, 2013, only murder conviction would fall in the category of “hardcore prisoner” and not conviction under criminal conspiracy (120-B) for murder, for which the dera chief has been convicted.
The court also took note of submissions that sentence of life imprisonment in two murder cases will start only after expiry of his sentence in rape cases, which too are 10 years each. The sentences in murder cases have not started so far, it said.
Ram Rahim is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail following his conviction in two rape and two murder cases, all dating back to 2002. He is in jail since August 2017, when he was first convicted for rapes of two female disciples in 2002 on Sirsa dera premises. He was granted 20 days furlough on February 7, 2022.
The judgment came in February 2022 plea of a Patiala resident, who had claimed that the furlough granted just ahead of assembly polls in Punjab, was in view of assembly elections in the state.
“He committed heinous crimes and has been convicted. He ought not to have been granted furlough,” it was argued.
The court also wondered as to how and in what manner, the assembly election has been prejudiced, particularly when Ram Rahim has been ordered to stay in Gurugram only and strict terms and conditions were imposed on his movements and his security was constantly under close vigil of the police administration.
The court added that the state has rightly “interpreted” provisions of law. But added that “it would be appropriate for the state to consider all pros and cons arising out of all the convictions for the purpose of further furlough/parole, if any, in accordance with law”.
The court also added that legislature has excluded Section 120-B in the definition clause of hardcore prisoner. “Even in case of some defect in the phraseology used by the legislature, the court cannot aid the legislature’s defective phrasing or add and amend or by construction make up the deficiency unless and until, challenge is laid to the vires of such enactment,” the court added, disposing of the plea.
-
IIM-Rohtak director approaches HC against show-cause notice
Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government. It was on March 28 that a show-cause notice was issued to him asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should be not taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment.
-
‘Haryana set to become first Lal Dora-free state’
With completion of land parcel mapping using drone technology in 6,286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first Lal Dora-free state in country. This was stated in a review meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding Survey Village Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and Haryana large scale mapping project held with deputy commissioners.
-
KU awards four scientists with Goyal Award, three with Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award
The Kurukshetra University on Friday felicitated four eminent scientists with the Goyal Award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award. The scientists who received the Goyal Award include Dr NK Mehra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh of CSIR-NIIIST Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder of Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (physical sciences).
-
AAP’s Ashok Tanwar to start state-wide tour from Jind today
Four days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar is all set to kick-off his state-wide tour to induct his old associates into the party fold from Jind on Saturday. The former Sirsa MP visited Beri in Jhajjar to pay obeisance at Maa Bhimeshwari Devi Temple and attend some social rituals on Friday.
-
Ludhiana mayor writes to local bodies secy, seeks trade licences penalty hike roll-back
The decision to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to ₹1000 and imposing additional penalty of ₹100 per day on the delayed payment had drawn strong reactions from councillors and industry representatives, who felt that the hefty penalties will discourage the public from getting the licences issued.
