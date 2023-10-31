News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Constables’ recruitment exam to have 20% questions about Haryana

Constables’ recruitment exam to have 20% questions about Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Home minister Anil Vij had mooted this proposal earlier and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has officially given nod

: The Haryana government is set to introduce at least 20% objective questions pertaining to general knowledge of the state in the forthcoming written examinations to recruit constables and sub inspectors, it is learnt.

Home minister Anil Vij had mooted this proposal earlier and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has officially given nod.

Sources say in the last Cabinet meeting when the agenda concerning certain amendments in police recruitments was taken up for discussion, home minister Anil Vij had pressed for including 20% Haryana specific objective questions in the written examinations of all the police recruitments in the state.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to recruit 6,000 constables, including 1,000 women cops shortly.

The move to include state specific objective questions is aimed at giving an edge to the state youth and to blunt the growing impression that outsiders are getting government jobs in Haryana.

“The memorandum concerning the amendment in rules in question will be placed before the Cabinet in next meeting. The home minister has also cleared the file on Monday,” said sources.

Sign out