Constitution under attack, PM Modi will push India to pre-Independence era: Rahul

Alleging that the Constitution has been under attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were “hell-bent” on destroying it besides pushing the country to the pre-Independence era. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Khatkar Kalan village near Jalandhar on Thursday. (PTI)

Rahul was in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, during his campaign in support of party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Vijay Inder Singla. Holding a copy of the Constitution, Rahul held discussions with people in the village ‘sath’ (gathering point).

“If the BJP comes to power, it will discard the Constitution. There are notions that the Constitution was formulated during the Independence movement. This is not correct as it actually carries the ideas of Guru Nanak and ideologies of Buddha, Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and other great personalities,” he said.

According to him, the Dalits, backward classes and tribals get their rights through this Constitution but the BJP is “snatching” their rights and “muzzling” their voices.

Regarding the Agnipath scheme, he said military personnel had been converted into labourers without the old pension and other benefits. “If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will scrap the scheme,” he said.

He further alleged that PM Modi had been running the government for 22 industrialists and had given the contracts of the defence industry to his “favourite Adani group”. He promised to make the minimum support price (MSP) a legal guarantee, ensuring fair compensation for farmers.

“During the UPA government, the Congress waived farmers’ loans worth ₹70,000 crores,” he said.

During his discussion, people raked up the issues of drug menace, unemployment and lack of industry in Punjab.