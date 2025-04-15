Constitution under threat, people’s movement need of hour: Congress at Amritsar rally

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday addressed a ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally” organised at Chheharta locality here to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Punjab CM and MP Charanjit Singh Channi, MP Pawan Khera and others during “Samvidhan Bachao” rally in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The leaders said the party’s rank and file should mobilise for the protection of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the rally, Khera said that the Constitution of India is under threat in the country these days.

“Conspiracies are being hatched to kill the soul of the Constitution, which teaches equality to all sections of the society. It is the responsibility of all the sections of the society to save the Constitution and that would be the real tribute to Ambedkar,” Khera said.

Raja Warring also asked the party workers to stay alert.

“Communal forces are on their toes to damage the Constitution and hit the ideology of Ambedkar, who was the guardian of the rights of underprivileged sections. The party workers should stay alert of those who indulge in acts damaging the constitution”, Raja Warring said.

The rally was organised under the leadership of former Punjab minister Raj Kumar. Former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, former parliamentary secretary Danny Bandala, former MLA Inderjit Singh Jira, former MLA Sunil Dutti, former MLA Jugal Kishore Sharma, district Amritsar urban president Ashwani Kumar Pappu, former senior deputy mayor Raman Bakshi, senior Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar were also present on the occasion.