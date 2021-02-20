Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Centre to consult the state before fixing priorities for Covid-19 vaccination, as it is a matter involving the entire population.

With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, he said, calling upon the Centre to allow the entry of such workers to improve the status of vaccination drive.

In his speech at the Niti Aayog meeting, the chief minister also requested the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%. Further, in the event of the SDRF yearly budget being exceeded due to enhanced expenditure on Covid-related matters, the state may also be allowed to use previous years’ funds, he suggested.

Captain Amarinder urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance of at least ₹300 crore to upgrade health infrastructure, equipment and other healthcare needs (medicines and consumables) in view of the pandemic.

The chief minister requested the Centre to consider the Gurdaspur medical college project on priority.