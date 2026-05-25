Insurer directed to pay ₹2 lakh for mishap claim

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to reimburse over ₹2.44 lakh to a Mohali resident after holding that the rejection of her vehicle insurance claim amounted to deficiency in service. The commission directed the insurance company to pay ₹2,44,024 along with 6% annual interest from June 22, 2022, until payment. (HT File)

The complainant, Ritu Saini, a resident of Phase 4, Mohali, had approached the commission after the insurance company repudiated her claim following an accident involving her car in April 2022.

According to the complaint, the vehicle was insured under a private car package policy valid from October 17, 2021, to October 16, 2022. The car met with an accident on April 19, 2022, while her husband was driving. The damaged vehicle was taken to a Mohali-based automobile workshop for repairs.

The complainant stated that she spent ₹2.44 Lakh on repairs, including spare parts and labour charges. However, the insurance company rejected the claim on June 22, 2022, alleging that the vehicle was being used for commercial purposes in violation of the policy terms.

During the proceedings, the insurer argued that the vehicle was being used for groundwater testing-related work and therefore fell under commercial use. It also raised objections regarding the absence of an FIR and medical documents.

The commission observed that the insurer failed to place sufficient evidence on record to prove that the vehicle was being used commercially for hire or reward. It further held that using the vehicle for self-employment-related travel could not be treated as commercial use under the policy conditions.

The commission also ruled that non-registration of an FIR was not mandatory in the matter as the accident had already been verified through a surveyor.

The bench comprising President SK Aggarwal, member Paramjeet Kaur and member Lt Col Jasbir Singh Bath quashed the repudiation letter issued by the insurer.

The commission directed the insurance company to pay ₹2,44,024 along with 6% annual interest from June 22, 2022, until payment. It also awarded ₹25,000 to the complainant towards mental harassment and litigation expenses.