Contractor fined 8.46 cr for delay in water supply project

The Punjab government has imposed a fine of ₹8.46 crore on Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for delay in completing the 24x7 water supply project in Patiala, said AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli on Thursday. According to the Patiala municipal corporation, the canal-based water supply project had to be completed by October 12, 2023 .

During a review meeting with officials of the Patiala municipal corporation and L&T to take stock of the ongoing projects in the city, he said, “There has been a delay in completing the project by L&T. Besides, the roads dug up to lay the water pipes have not been repaired so far. We have told them (L&T) that people should not face any inconvenience.”

He claimed that he had already directed the L&T officials to expedite the ongoing work and complete the project at the earliest.

Patiala city’s canal-based clean drinking water supply project aims at channelising the water distribution system and controlling the depleting level of underground water due to the traditional tube well system. The project includes a water treatment plant of 115 MLD (million litre per day), a water reservoir of 19.75 MLD besides storage and sedimentation tank of 236 MLD.

It has been learnt that the Aam Aami Party (AAP) had to take a lot of flak from voters over the dug-up roads and inordinate delay in re-carpeting them. L&T had dug up roads throughout the city and did not re-carpet them at many places in the city. In the Lok Sabha elections, AAP candidate, Dr Balbir Singh, was third in the Patiala urban segment of the constituency.

As per the Patiala MC, L&T had to complete the entire project by October 12, 2023 which was started on October 13, 2020. As of today, around 72% work has been completed. The project is now expected to be completed by December 31.