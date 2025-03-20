Convince Centre to resume talks with Pak: NC legislator

The National Conference (NC) MLA from Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, on Wednesday advocated for holding talks with Pakistan, saying that it is the only way out and will resolve the problem. Speaking during discussion on grants of various departments held by chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah at legislative assembly here, Sagar reminded the Opposition that the people of Kashmir acceded with Gandhji’s India and not Godse’s India. (HT File Photo for representation)

Speaking during discussion on grants of various departments held by chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah at legislative assembly here, Sagar reminded the Opposition that the people of Kashmir acceded with Gandhji’s India and not Godse’s India.

Responding to BJP MLA RS Pathania’s speech regarding what BJP leaders did to normalise ties with Pakistan, Sagar said, “Convince your (BJP) leadership to resume talks with Pakistan. Dialogue is the only way out. It will resolve our problem.”

Earlier, Pathania, in his speech, recalled how India in lieu of olive branch to Pakistan got betrayal in the form of terror attacks, like Uri and Pulwama.

During discussion on motion of thanks on LG’s address on March 5, Sagar, a strong votary of Indo-Pak talks, had admitted that Pakistan was a “failed state.”

However, he had emphasised that despite Pakistan’s dismal condition, New Delhi should engaged Islamabad in talks to ensure peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar’s persistent references to Pakistan are utterly unacceptable. Despite my prior objections, expressed in a letter to the Speaker, he continues to broach this topic. I strongly urge the Speaker to intervene and put an end to such discussions in the house. It’s imperative to acknowledge that Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism, and under no circumstances should we engage in dialogue with them. The NC’s fixation on Pakistan is deeply concerning, suggesting a disturbing affinity ingrained in their very DNA, said Sunil sharma.