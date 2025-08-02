Cop, clerk held in graft case

State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a clerk of a private school in Sonepat while accepting a graft of ₹30 lakh on the behalf of a Delhi Police inspector from the complainant. The accused were booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Shutterstock)

The accused clerk has been identified as Sandeep Kumar. The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau also nabbed inspector Sunil Jain and the duo will be produced before a local court in Sonepat on Saturday.

In a complaint to Rohtak unit of State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (earlier Anti-Corruption Bureau), Sonepat’s Badwasni village resident Vipin Kumar said that his relative Praveen Lakra was booked in two separate cases over some dispute with another property dealer at Delhi’s Alipur police station.

“The inspector Sunil Jain, who was probing the cases demanded ₹1 crore to remove my relative’s name from one FIR and he assured us to take back some sections in another FIR. The deal was finalised at ₹70 lakh and we informed the vigilance team about the same,” he added.

Inspector Pramila of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau from the Rohtak unit said that the clerk was working in a school owned by the inspector’s brother. The accused were booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.