Chandigarh: SI, insurance firm told to pay 20.9-lakh compensation to family of accident victim

Three years after the death of a mason in a road accident, the motor vehicle claims tribunal had directed a sub-inspector in the transport battalion, ITB Police, Behlana, Chandigarh, who was driving the vehicle involved in the accident along with the insurance company to pay a compensation of ₹20.97 lakh to the victim’s family.

The tribunal presided over by additional district and sessions judge Rajeev K Beri had ordered that the compensation would be paid “jointly and severally” by Santosh Kumar Sharma, posted as sub-inspector in transport battalion of the ITB Police, Behlana, Chandigarh, who was driving the car that caused the accident and Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited – that is the insurer of the vehicle.

The claim was filed following the death of Vilash Mukhiya, 43, in September 2018 due to the injuries sustained in the accident. The claim was filed by his widow Rambha Devi, 41, and her children.

The petition said Mukhiya, who succumbed to injuries on September 8, 2018, was working as a mason with JB and Company, Industrial Area, Phase-9, Mohali. On September 3, 2018, at 6.30 pm he along with his brother was on his way to Khanpur village. He was about to cross the road when a car driven by Sharma coming from the Kurali side hit Mukhiya in which he received a severe head injury and other grievous injuries. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, from where he was referred to the PGIMER and then to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He was again referred back to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, where he succumbed to his injuries on September 8, 2018. A case under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC was registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, denying that the accident was caused by him, Sharma said the deceased was hit by some other vehicle. He said he along with drivers of other vehicles had to stop their vehicles on the road because of the jam caused due to the accident on the national highway.

He as well as the insurance company had prayed for the dismissal of the petition.

However, Joginder Mukhiya, alias Yogi Mukhiya, an eyewitness, said the rashly driven car that hit his brother was driven by Sharma. He said Sharma had briefly stopped before driving away. He had later approached Mukhiya’s family assuring them to bear all medical expenses but later backtracked.