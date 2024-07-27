Cops bust gang of robbers, nab four

The Division Number 2 police busted a gang of miscreants involved in robberies and thefts with the arrest of four accused, officials said. The Division Number 2 police busted a gang of miscreants involved in robberies and thefts with the arrest of four accused, officials said. (HT File)

They added that three bikes, three gold chains, eight mobile phones, a country-made illegal pistol, a bullet and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Shivam alias Shubham alias Tau of Harbanspura, Raksesh Kumar alias Sunny of Shivaji Nagar, Ashu Jogi alias Chikna of Basant Vihar on Noorwala Road and Manpreet Singh alias Sonu of Tibba Road.

According to police, the accused used to roam around the streets and snatch gold chains and other valuables from commuters. They said that the accused specifically targeted women.

Division Number 2 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurjeet Singh said that the police found that the accused were also involved in robbing people at gunpoint.

He added that the police arrested the accused near the civil hospital following a tip-off on Friday. The accused have confessed to involvement in at least 20 such incidents.

Accused history sheeters, out on bail: Police

The SHO added that accused Ashu is facing trial in three cases of snatching and drug peddling. Shivam and Rakesh are also facing cases of snatching.

The accused were lodged in jail and got out on bail a few months ago. They were again involved in the snatching and robberies.

A fresh first-information report (FIR) under sections 304 (3), 303 (2) and 317 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at THE Division number 2 police station. The police are questioning the accused about where they procured the illegal pistol from.