Cop’s wife held for killing mother-in-law in Yamunanagar

Days after an elderly woman was found dead at her Yamunanagar house, in what was presumed to be a case of robbery gone wrong, police arrested her daughter-in-law on murder charges on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Shilpi, the wife of inspector Nirmal Singh, posted with the detective staff in Panchkula.

A police spokesperson said she was presented before a court on Saturday and sent to three-day police remand.

On Monday, the cop’s family members had found the strangled body of Raj Bala at their house, when she was alone. While Bala’s husband, Balinder Singh, an advocate, was at the district courts for work, Shilpi, who runs a boutique, was also not at home.

Investigators thus presumed it to be an act of robbery as ₹75 lakh cash and jewellery were also missing. Following this, superintendent of police (SP) Rajiv Deswal formed a special investigation team (SIT)

under deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar, including in-charge of CIA-1, CIA-2, Burglary staff and SHO, Women police station.

Addressing a press conference to disclose the findings, DSP Kumar said that during the probe, CCTV cameras in the vicinity were checked and suspects questioned.

“On Friday, Shilpi was detained and questioned, before she was formally arrested for the crime. It was revealed that both Shilpi and Raj had a scuffle on the day of murder and the former killed her mother-in-law in a fit of rage,” he added.

The DSP further said that it also came to light that the accused aimed to portray it as a robbery and intentionally kept belongings from their almirah in other places.

“Shilpi and Balinder reached home at the same time in different vehicles, but she sent her father-in-law into the house first, so that he could discover the body. The evidence gathered so far suggests that there were also fresh injury marks on Shilpi’s arms, and she was also having an affair,” he added.