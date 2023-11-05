Corporate cricket tourney: CICU hosts 12th and 13th league matches

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised the 12th and 13th league matches of the Angad Singh Memorial- 9th CICU Corporate T-20 cricket tournament on Sunday. The matches featured the teams of Ganga Acrowools against Moonlight Auto and TK Steels Rolling Mills against Ralson India Ltd. (HT Photo)

The matches featured the teams of Ganga Acrowools against Moonlight Auto and TK Steels Rolling Mills against Ralson India Ltd. CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja extended a warm welcome to sponsors, teams, and cricket enthusiasts.

In the 12th league match, Moonlight Auto won the toss and chose to field first. Ganga Acrowools set a target of 170 runs in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. Moonlight Auto, in response, scored 115 runs in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. Ganga Acrowools clinched victory by 55 runs. Vijayinder of Ganga Acrowools stood out with 38 runs, featuring 5 fours in 32 balls, earning him the title of best batsman. Birkha of Ganga Acrowools secured the best bowler title, taking 2 wickets while conceding 12 runs in four overs.

The 13th league match saw TK Steels Rolling Mills winning the toss and opting to bat first. They scored 129 runs in 16.2 overs, losing all 10 wickets. Ralson India Ltd. chased down the target, scoring 130 runs in 17.3 overs with 6 wickets lost. Prabhjot of Ralson India Ltd. delivered a standout performance with 52 runs, including 7 fours and 2 sixes in 32 balls, earning him the best batsman title. Kaalu of TK Steels was named the best bowler, taking 3 wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

During the tournament, Ahuja highlighted the positive impact of cricket on social skills, intellectual development, and discipline. CICU general secretary Honey Sethi praised the enthusiasm of Ludhiana’s cricket fans and encouraged young players.

