Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Corruption rampant in Jalandhar passport office, alleges Seechewal

ByNavrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
Oct 01, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Warning already issued to staff that punitive action will be taken if found resorting to corrupt practices, claims regional passport officer

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to Union minister of external and foreign affairs S Jaishankar, highlighting “rampant corrupt” practices in the Jalandhar regional passport office (RPO). In his letter, Seechewal even mentioned that the memos sent by him in his official capacity were not even entertained by RPO officials.

On February 16, the CBI conducted a raid and arrested regional passport officer Anup Singh along with two assistant passport officers — Hari Om and Sanjay Srivastav.

“The agents, in connivance with employees, force applicants to make rounds of the office and finally people have no option than to pay bribe to agents to get their works done,” Seechewal stated in the letter, citing a few instances and seeking action against the “errants”.

Jalandhar regional passport officer Yashpal said he joined recently, but assured that the passport office provides hassle-free services. “I have already warned the employees that punitive action will be taken against those found resorting to corrupt practices,” he said.

On February 16, the CBI conducted a raid and arrested regional passport officer Anup Singh along with two assistant passport officers — Hari Om and Sanjay Srivastav. 20 lakh and multiple incriminating documents were seized from their houses.

