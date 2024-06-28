Countdown begins in Chandigarh as monsoon hits northern Punjab

The Southwest monsoon system advanced into the tip of Northern Punjab on Thursday. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to experience monsoon showers by the weekend. Tourists enjoying the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. (HT Photos)

Interestingly, the monsoon’s movement has been from the Eastern side, while from the Southern side, it is entering parts of Uttar Pradesh and is likely to come towards Haryana.

Late night, 5 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 IMD station. Further 0.1 mm rain was recorded during the day while trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded at the airport.

Humidity has also increased further and was between 56% and 74% on Thursday and is now increasing daily.

While the normal date of onset of monsoon was June 27, a delay by a day or two is inconsequential as per IMD officials. Further, monsoon is expected to remain active and a good amount of rain is expected in the coming week.

The maximum temperature fell from 36.9°C on Wednesday to 35.1°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature fell from 31.6°C on Wednesday to 28.7°C on Thursday. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.