Country’s 1st health education centre to be ready by Jan 2026

ByAashi Shekhar, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 08:08 am IST

The much delayed Health Education Centre (HEC) at Government Model High School, Sector 22, Chandigarh, which missed three deadlines-December 2024, February 2025 and March 2025-is now expected to be completed by the end of January 2026, officials have confirmed.

Speaking about the delay in its launch, UT director school education Nitish Singla said pending approvals within the department have now been cleared. “In a meeting held last week, we gave the green light to all pending approvals on our end and are looking forward to finishing this project positively by the end of January next year,” he said.

Funded under the national Samagra Shiksha Scheme, the centre was allocated an initial 50 lakh for the 2024-25 budget, with an additional 1.2 crore proposed depending on progress.

The facility is designed to include six classrooms accommodating about 75 students each, plus a 150 seat auditorium for group sessions. It had also been decided that no admission fees would be charged from the students and it would be kept free.

Officials confirmed that the engineering department has now resumed work. Once operational, this will be a first of its kind initiative at a government school in the country and is expected to reach around 1.5 lakh government school students in its first year.

