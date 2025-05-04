Couple held for duping carpenter of 4.5 lakh on pretext of job in Canada

A couple was arrested for duping a carpenter of ₹4.5 lakh after falsely promising of providing him a job in Canada, police said. The immigration fraud case was registered in Pinjore. The accused allegedly lured the victim, Amzad, with the promise of sending him to Canada to work at a relative’s farmhouse at a cost of ₹ 4.5 lakh. (iStock)

As per Tajinder Pal Singh, the in-charge of the anti-immigration fraud unit of the Panchkula police, the accused, identified as Namrita Arya, alias Ritu, and her husband Ravi Sharma, were apprehended from Kaithal on Saturday. The couple has been remanded to three days of police custody.

According to the complaint lodged on May 3, 2024, by 39-year-old Mohammad Amzad, a carpenter residing in AWS, Amarawati, Pinjore, he came in contact with the couple in June 2022 while working on a contract at their residence in DLF, Panchkula.

The accused allegedly lured Amzad with the promise of sending him to Canada to work at a relative’s farmhouse at a cost of ₹4.5 lakh. Trusting the claims, Amzad reportedly transferred the amount to the couple’s bank account in various instalments between June 2022 and July 2023.

The complainant further alleged that after receiving the money, the couple kept delaying his travel plans, claiming that his visa would arrive within ten days. Eventually, they stopped responding to his calls, switched off their mobile phones, and disappeared from their residence, prompting him to file a police complaint.

A case under Sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides Section 24 of the Immigration Act, was registered based on Amzad’s complaint.

According to Singh, similar complaints of alleged immigration fraud have been registered against the couple in Kaithal and Yamuna Nagar, indicating a potentially wider pattern of alleged fraudulent activity.