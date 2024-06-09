Couple killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi

A couple was killed while their two children, a nephew, and the woman’s parents sustained serious injuries after their car fell into a gorge in the Thunag sub-division of Mandi on Sunday. A couple was killed while their two children, a nephew, and the woman’s parents sustained serious injuries after their car fell into a gorge in the Thunag sub-division of Mandi on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday when they were en route to Shikari Devi Temple. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, and his wife Neelam. While Kumar died on the spot, his wife died during treatment at Bagsaid hospital.

The injured were admitted to civil hospital, Bagsaid, from where they have been referred to Ner Chowk Medical College.

According to information, Sandeep was travelling to Shikari Devi with his wife, children, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law. While driving, Sandeep lost control of the vehicle near Ahun village in Thunag on the Chailchowk-Janjehli road and it fell into a gorge.

The police have sent the bodies for the postmortem examination. An accident case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.