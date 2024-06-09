 Couple killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 10, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday when they were en route to Shikari Devi Temple. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, and his wife Neelam. While Kumar died on the spot, his wife died during treatment at Bagsaid hospital.

A couple was killed while their two children, a nephew, and the woman’s parents sustained serious injuries after their car fell into a gorge in the Thunag sub-division of Mandi on Sunday.

A couple was killed while their two children, a nephew, and the woman’s parents sustained serious injuries after their car fell into a gorge in the Thunag sub-division of Mandi on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A couple was killed while their two children, a nephew, and the woman’s parents sustained serious injuries after their car fell into a gorge in the Thunag sub-division of Mandi on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday when they were en route to Shikari Devi Temple. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, and his wife Neelam. While Kumar died on the spot, his wife died during treatment at Bagsaid hospital.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The injured were admitted to civil hospital, Bagsaid, from where they have been referred to Ner Chowk Medical College.

According to information, Sandeep was travelling to Shikari Devi with his wife, children, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law. While driving, Sandeep lost control of the vehicle near Ahun village in Thunag on the Chailchowk-Janjehli road and it fell into a gorge.

The police have sent the bodies for the postmortem examination. An accident case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Couple killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On