Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra
A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.
The police said that the accident took place around 5.30 am on Friday morning when they were going to Delhi and their SUV was hit by a car from the rear. The driver lost control and the SUV overturned after hitting the railings on the roadside.
Rinku, Shalu and their driver Ravi sustained serious injuries and they were rushed to hospital and Rinku and Shalu were declared brought dead, said the police.
However, the driver of the other vehicle managed to flee the spot. The police registered a case under Sections 304 A, 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC against the unknown car driver and the police have taken the vehicle into their custody. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.
-
Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office's roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.
-
Number of wards may see slight increase in Ludhiana: Punjab local bodies minister
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said the delimitation process is 50% complete in all urban local bodies where municipal elections are due at the end of this year, while adding that the number of wards may see a slight increase in Ludhiana. He also conducted a meeting with MC officials and MLAs in Circuit House. Discussions are underway to introduce compostable carry bags.
-
Ludhiana: Man held for molesting stepdaughter
A resident of Gurbachan Colony, Lohara, was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting his stepdaughter. She said the accused is her second husband and her 17-year-old daughter from her first marriage lived with them. Her in-laws didn't believe her either. Shopkeeper booked for raping specially-abled girl A shopkeeper has been booked for raping a 10-year-old specially-abled girl in Ekta Colony The accused has been identified as Vivek Kumar, 21, of Ekta Colony.
-
Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide
Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people. The accused are a medical store owner, Gopal Sharma; owner of a milk dispensary, Ajay Dhingra; a cloth trader, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, Sunita Garg, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.
-
Ludhiana trader’s murder: Family blames police of inaction
A day after a trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, the victim's family blamed the police of inaction. They stated that unidentified assailants had attempted to murder the deceased, Balkar Singh, seven months ago, but police took six months to lodge an FIR. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects. The FIR had been lodged based on the statement of the victim's father, Ajmer Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics