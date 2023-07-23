Jewellery, valuables worth 1 crore stolen from Chandigarh’s Sector-9 house

A couple away to Srinagar for three days received a rude shock on their return, as burglars had made off with jewellery and other valuables worth around ₹1 crore from their house in Sector 9-B. The couple claimed that gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹ 1 crore, including a pair of solitaire earrings, diamond-studded watches, ₹ 2.10 lakh in cash and some British pounds were stolen by the burglars. (Getty image)

House owner Raman Rai, 63, told the police that he and his wife left for Srinagar on July 17 to collect some carpets. They had left the house in the care of their domestic help, who has been working for them for 14 years, and her husband.

After returning home on July 20, they found the door connecting the dining room and kitchen ajar, though they had locked it. The door of the adjoining bedroom was also open and the drawers were open.

On further inspection, they found five steel cupboards broken and ransacked, and gold and diamond jewellery, along with valuable silverware, stored in them gone.

Rai’s rifle and a pistol, also in one of the cupboards, were left untouched.

The couple claimed that gold and diamond jewellery worth around ₹1 crore, including a pair of solitaire earrings, diamond-studded watches, ₹2.10 lakh in cash and some British pounds were stolen by the burglars.

A police officer said there were no CCTV cameras at the house: “We are yet to get any breakthrough, but will soon nab the accused soon.” A forensic team and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

Meanwhile, police have lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (burglary) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON