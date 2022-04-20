Court extends SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s judicial custody till May 4
: A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia till May 4 in a drugs case.
Majithia, who is lodged in the Patiala jail, appeared before the court through video conferencing.
The SAD leader is yet to file an application for a regular bail in a higher court as the district court had earlier rejected the same. Majithia was sent to judicial custody on February 24 after he surrendered before the court. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Punjab police not to arrest him till February 23 in the case so that he can undertake electioneering in the state.
Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.
His pre-arrest bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on January 24.
In the hearing on April 12, while disposing of the application relating to the threat to Majithia in jail, the court had opined that it is the duty of the jail authorities to protect the life and liberty of every prisoner and to provide inmates basic amenities as per rules.
The superintendent, central jail, Patiala has already filed an affidavit in the court that the applicant is being kept under proper security and has been provided all the basic amenities. Thus, the jail authorities cannot be further directed to provide barrack or amenities as per wishes of the applicant.
Navjot Sidhu calls expelled ex-MLA Dhiman ‘asset’; announces to hold dist-level rallies from November
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman was a 'political asset'. Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Sidhu said he was fighting a battle to protect the interests of Punjab and boost the morale of the party workers. Prior to media interaction, Sidhu held a meeting with Congress leaders and workers at a hotel in Bathinda for nearly two hours.
SAD questions AAP MP’s claims over river waters
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the statement given by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta that Punjab's river waters would flow to each and every field in Haryana. “I urge (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann to clear his position,” added Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
4 die while cleaning a sewage tank in Haryana
“The families of the victims have been informed and action will be taken after registering a first information report (FIR). Officials are in the process of registering an FIR. An ambulance has been rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has started to fish out the bodies,” Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said.
Religious attires not allowed in exam halls: Karnataka minister
Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Tuesday said that students wearing hijab would not be allowed to write the second pre-university (PU) examination. The statement comes as students in the state are getting ready for their examinations scheduled from April 22 to May 18. On April 4, Nagesh said that the government has decided against allowing teachers wearing hijab to take part in the invigilation process during the Class 10 examinations.
Trans-Hindon areas report most Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad: Officials
A majority of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad are being reported from the trans-Hindon areas bordering Delhi. The official records indicate that of the 172 cases mapped by the health department till April 17, as many as 69 have surfaced from Indirapuram, 18 from Vaishali, five from Vasundhara and another 12 cases have emerged from localities such as Shastri Nagar and Mahendra Enclave. Raj Nagar Extension has also reported 15 cases.
