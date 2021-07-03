‘Conversion’ issue: Kendri Singh Sabha condemns Jathedar’s letter to J&K Lt Guv

Kendri Singh Sabha on Friday said Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s intervention in the matter related to a Kashmiri Sikh girl’s alleged religious conversion and marriage to a Muslim, went to serve Sangh Parivar’s sectarian agenda of ‘Love-Jihad’ political agenda.

Sikh intellectuals associated with the Kendri Singh Sabha said the Jathedar, in a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor, had sought the implementation of an inter-faith marriage law. The Sikh body also raised objection over the Jathedar addressing the Lt Governor as “Your Excellency”. As per Sikh religious principles, the Jathedar should not acknowledge any worldly authority as supreme except the all-pervading Akal-Purkh.

The statement further read, “Most Sikhs feel their religious sensibilities have been hurt as some self-proclaimed Delhi Sikh leaders aligned with the ruling BJP made the Jathedar write the letter which fits into the Sangh Parivar’s political programme of projecting a certain minority as an ‘aggressor’ and pitting other minorities against that.”