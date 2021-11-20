Covid: Mohali records death after 17 days, 5 new cases in Chandigarh tricity

Mohali recorded a Covid-related fatality after 17 days on Saturday, as a 60-year-old woman from Khanpur, Kharar, succumbed at PGIMER. This took the toll of the district to 1,071. The last death in Mohali was reported on November 3 and before that, on October 4.

In November, Mohali has reported three Covid-related fatalities, while no death has been reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Meanwhile, five fresh infections were reported from the tricity on Saturday, against the 18 cases on Friday. Three people tested positive in Mohali and two in Chandigarh. No new infections were reported from Panchkula.

The tricity’s active cases tally stands at 85, with 46 patients still battling the disease in Mohali, 28 in Chandigarh and 11 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,400 cases, of which 64,552 patients have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, 68,908 cases have been recorded, of which 67,793 patients have recovered and 1,071 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,793 includes 30,403 recoveries and 379 casualties.

Dengue: 37 new infections emerge

A total of 37 fresh dengue cases were reported from the tricity on Saturday, with Chandigarh reporting 18 cases, followed by 14 infections in Mohali and only five in Panchkula.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature, as the climate conditions are not suitable for aedes mosquitoes to breed. No death was reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

This year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,746, with the death count being at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,354 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 848, with one death.