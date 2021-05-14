Covid recovery rate of Haryana rises to 84.4%

Seventeen districts in Haryana registered more recoveries than fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday when 10,608 new cases were detected and 14,577 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

It was for the third consecutive day on Friday that the fresh cases came down despite heavy sampling. Since Monday, Haryana has been registering more recoveries than fresh cases.

Till Friday evening, 64,912 samples were taken and 10,608 new cases were recorded. On Thursday, 12,286 cases were detected and 65,141 samples were taken.

In May, till Friday, about 7.87 lakh samples were taken of which over 1.87 lakh new cases were recorded while over 1.84 lakh people recovered.

The recovery rate rose to 84.4% from 83.55% on Thursday and 82.67% on Wednesday. And the active cases came down to 99,007 from over one lakh on Thursday.

Gurugram recorded 2,144 new cases, Faridabad 826, Sonepat 748, Hisar 1,146, Ambala 372, Karnal 483, Panipat 351, Rohtak 368, Rewari 176, Panchkula 418, Kurukshetra 259, Yamunanagar 376, Sirsa 484, Mahendergarh 577, Bhiwani 462, Jhajjar 258, Palwal 217, Fatehabad 334, Kaithal 63, Jind 411, Nuh 76 and Charkhi Dadri 59.

There were 164 fatalities in state, 15 people succumbed to the contagion in Gurugram, 16 in Rohtak, 12 in Jind and 11 each in Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani. Ambala recorded 10 fatalities, Karnal and Yamunanagar nine each. The fatality rate of Haryana was 0.95%.

The bulletin stated that 50,716 people were inoculated and the cumulative tally of the people vaccinated was 48 lakh.

NUMBER OF COVID+ INMATES IN KARNAL JAIL REACHES 159

KARNAL Coronavirus continues to spread at the Karnal district jail and juvenile detention centre as the number of infected inmates in the jail rose to 159 by Friday.

As per district health department, 98 inmates were found infected till Wednesday. Now 61 more have tested positive.

Karnal district jail superintendent Amit Kumar said 46 inmates tested positive on Thursday and 11 on Friday. Reports of around 300 inmates are still pending.

The jail superintendent said all 1,770 inmates have been examined. A separate ward has been created on the jail premises for the infected inmates and a team of doctors is monitoring them.

The authorities said 25 inmates of the juvenile correction centre at Madhuban in Karnal also tested positive. The official said that they have been shifted in a separate ward for the treatment.

Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Sharma said a team of doctors visited the juvenile detention centre and are taking care of the infected inmates.