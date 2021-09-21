Covid situation: Shops in Jammu to remain open till 10pm

Following some improvement in Covid situation in Jammu district, deputy magistrate Anshul Garg on Monday eased some restrictions.

“As Jammu maintains positivity rate below 0.2% and the weekly caseload well below 250 (criteria laid down by SEC), two relaxations are effective today onwards — night curfew from 10pm to 6am and upper limit on gatherings raised from 25 to 50,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

He also said that shops and establishments can remain open up to 10pm in Jammu.

“Concerns of various stakeholders especially @ChamberJammu addressed. Soliciting cooperation from all for enforcement of CAB and not let the guard down (sic),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 127 fresh coronavirus infections and one death on Monday as the authorities mulled over imposing restrictions in some areas of Srinagar, where people indulge in violation of SOPs.

There were 109 cases in Kashmir, while the Jammu division saw 19 infections. The summer capital Srinagar witnessed 68 cases, 24 cases less than Sunday. For the past 10 days, Srinagar district is witnessing maximum cases that had mounted the worries of the authorities.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Ajaz Ahmad and SSP visited several areas in city on Monday to inspect whether Covid-19 protocols were being followed by the people.

DC Ahmad said they will be forced to clamp restrictions in the areas where people were violating SOPs or not taking precautions.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 159 with active cases reaching 1,461.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 3,22,191, prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.21%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3, 28,069 and the death toll stands at 4,417.

Officials said with 68 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 14 in Budgam and nine in Baramulla.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 838 deaths.

Himachal logs 234 cases

Himachal on Monday recorded 234 fresh Covid infections, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,140 while the death toll mounted to 3,634 after three patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 70 were reported in Mandi, 51 in Hamirpur, 39 in Kangra, 36 in Bilaspur, 25 in Shimla, four each in Chamba and Kullu, three in Una and two in Kinnaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,616 while recoveries reached 2,11,871 after 177 people recuperated.

Kangra is still the worst-hit district with a total of 48,422 cases reported to date followed by 30,597 in Mandi and 27,052 in Shimla.