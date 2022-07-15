Covid snuffs out three lives in Mohali, Panchkula
The tricity lost three residents to Covid-19 on Thursday, a first in nearly five months, even as its daily cases shot past the 200 mark after 19 days.
The fatalities included two residents of Mohali and one of Panchkula.
Among the two Mohali residents, a 44-year-old man from Dera Bassi was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, while a 40-year-old man from Kharar was recuperating at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Both were not vaccinated.
The Panchkula resident, a 55-year-old man from Sector 12, was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.
Meanwhile, tricity logged 203 fresh infections on Thursday, up from 167 the day before.
As many as 91 people tested positive in Chandigarh, highest in 19 days. Mohali recorded 62 cases, same as on Wednesday, while in Panchkula, the cases rose from 33 to 50 in the past 24 hours.
The 203 new infections pushed tricity’s active case count from 865 to 923 between Wednesday and Thursday.
Now, Chandigarh has 444 positive patients, Mohali 323 and Panchkula 156.
Those found infected in Chandigarh on Thursday are residents of Sectors 8, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 56, Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd, Ram Darbar.
Among Mohali’s 62 cases, 25 were reported from Dera Bassi, 21 from Kharar and 16 from Mohali city.
At 10.6%, Panchkula had the highest daily positivity rate, followed by Chandigarh with 7% and Mohali with 6.5%.
Free booster dose for adults at 16 centres in Chandigarh, Mohali from today
As part of Union government’s special 75-day drive, the third dose of Covid vaccines will be provided to adults for free at nine Mohali and seven Chandigarh government health facilities from Friday.
Aiming to improve the third-dose coverage, the central government will be providing free booster dose to adults as part of its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The vaccine for the precaution dose will be same as that of the second dose.
In Chandigarh, it will be available to adults for free at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16, the civil hospitals in Sectors 22 and 45 and Manimajra, besides the health and wellness centre in Sector 42.
In Mohali, the dose will be offered at the nine civil hospitals in Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Boothgarh, Gharuan, Kurali, Banur, Lalru and Dhakoli.
Since May, Panchkula is already offering the booster dose for free at all government facilities.
-
Jewellery worth ₹13 lakh stolen from Wing Commander’s house in Chandigarh
A domestic help allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹13 lakh from the house of an air force officer in Sector 49. Wife of Wing Commander Hemant Kumar Mishra, Pratima Mishra, told the police that she lived with her two daughters at the IAS/IPS Society in Sector 49, while her husband was posted at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi. Recently, she discovered that jewellery worth ₹13 lakh was missing from her house.
-
Woman, 4-year-old son killed in bike-car collision in Punjab’s Gharuan
A speeding car claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and Sandeep's' four-year-old son in Gharuan on Wednesday night. The victims, Sandeep Kaur and Nishan Singh, 4, were residents of Mankheri village, Gharuan. Sandeep's a farmer, 34, husband Shangara Singh, also suffered serious injuries in the accident and is battling for life at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The car driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.
-
2 dead, 17 injured after two iron sheds collapse at vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana
Two iron sheds collapsed at a vegetable market in Sonepat's Gohana amid rainfall and storm on Thursday evening, killing two persons and leaving 17 others injured, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Jagmender, both residents of Sonepat district. A spokesman of Sonepat police said both the sheds were in dilapidated condition and people were demanding repair work.
-
Clash between 2 groups of class 12 students in South Delhi
New Delhi: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of hMohit'sclassmates with a knife, injuring them, during a clash in a government school in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday. One of the injured is critical, police said. The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
-
Shinde-Fadnavis govt restores 4 decisions scrapped by MVA
The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government has decided to bring back four policy decisions that had been taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government during its tenure in 2015-2019, but were subsequently scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Currently, the Maharashtra Agriculture Produce and Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act 1963 allows only members of gram panchayats, agriculture credit societies, and multi-purpose cooperative societies, to elect the members of Agriculture Produce Market Committee.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics