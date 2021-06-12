Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19 in Haryana: 426 new cases, 45 deaths
Covid-19 has claimed 8,949 lives in Haryana so far.
Covid-19 has claimed 8,949 lives in Haryana so far.
chandigarh news

Covid-19 in Haryana: 426 new cases, 45 deaths

With 944 patients being cured and discharged, the active Covid case load came down to 5,186 from previous day’s 5,749
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 09:54 PM IST

Haryana reported 426 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while 944 patients were cured and discharged, further bringing down the active case load to 5,186 from Friday’s 5,749.

Meanwhile, 45 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 8,949. In terms of cases, the state saw a slight dip from Friday’s 436, while the daily death toll bumped up from the previous day’s 43.

The health authorities also took samples of 34,784 people on Saturday. According to the medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate stood at 1.23% while fatality rate was 1.17%. With 7,51,387 of the 7,65,522 infected people discharged so far, recovery rate stood at 98.15%.

Hisar district continued to top the charts with both the highest number of active cases and death toll, at 513 and 949, respectively. Districts bordering Delhi — Gurugram and Faridabad — have recorded 866 and 712 deaths, respectively.

In terms of active cases, Sirsa has 490, followed by Gurugram (414), Karnal (385), Jind (371), Faridabad (326), Panipat (324) and Kurukshetra (320).

Meanwhile, 74,654 people were jabbed on Saturday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 64.87 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.