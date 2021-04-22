IND USA
Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases. In picture - Market closed due to Covid-19 lockdown in Chandigarh.(HT Photo)
Covid-19 in Haryana: Shops to close at 6 pm from Friday, ban on non-essential gatherings

"All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow (Friday), all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)," health minister Anil Vij tweeted.
ANI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 04:56 PM IST

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday announced that all shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Friday.

In a tweet, Anil Vij said, "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow (Friday), all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM)."

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

There are as many as 33,817 active cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

