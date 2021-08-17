Covid-19: No night curfew in Chandigarh, cap on public transport withdrawn

The administration of the Union territory of Chandigarh on Tuesday announced a number of relaxations in the wake of falling coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. It completely withdrew the night curfew that was reimposed in the UT along with several other states across the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 in its second wave.

Now, restaurants and bars can remain open in the tricity with a 50 per cent capacity from 8am to 12 in the midnight, according to inputs shared by news agency ANI.

Also, the restriction on public transport with a limit of 50 per cent passengers was also taken back.

According to the last available figures, Chandigarh reported two new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total count to 62,031. According to a medical bulletin, there was no virus-related death in the UT during the day. The number of active cases in the city stood at 43, while the overall recoveries reached 61,177, the bulletin added.

However, trend from the past two weeks has raised concerns among health officials even as latest Covid figures remained in single digits. As many as 86 people tested positive in the tricity in the week ending August 15 (Sunday), as compared to 65 in the previous week. Experts believe the uptick is due to the apathy and complacency on the part of locals, who have stopped following Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of face masks.