Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu during a roadshow in Amritsar on Tuesday.
Covid-19 norms go for a toss at Navjot Sidhu’s roadshow in Amritsar

No protocol followed by Congress leader’s supporters at his residence and during his visit to the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple either
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:04 AM IST

Covid-19 safety norms were violated with impunity during a roadshow to welcome newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Also, no protocol was followed by the supporters of the Congress leader at his residence and during his visit to the Golden Temple, the Durgiana Temple and the Ram Tirath Temple along with other leaders.

Hardly anyone was seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing when the ruling party MLAs, ministers and other leaders gathered at the residence of the Amritsar East legislator. Even photographs of the gathering were released by Sidhu’s office.

The situation turned worse at the Golden Temple which was already witnessing a heavy rush of devotees who were standing in long queues. A large number of police, security personnel and mediapersons added to the chaos.

“If those in government violate the norms like this, how can they expect compliance from the public?” asked a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office-bearer present at the shrine.

Administration officials refused to comment on the mass violation.

