Crackdown drug menace and traffic woes high priority: Shimla SP

Tackling drug trafficking and easing traffic congestion in the state capital is my priority, said new Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh. Additional measures will be taken to deal with traffic issues in Shimla, the Shimla SP said. (File)

The 2013-batch IPS officer, Singh, assumed charge as SP, Shimla district, on Monday. Singh was earlier posted as Solan SP. He replaces Sanjeev Gandhi, a DIG-rank officer, who has now been posted with the department of personnel.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in Shimla on Monday after assuming charge, SP Singh listed his priorities in which crackdown on spiralling drug menace and easing traffic congestion in Shimla was top the priority list apart from maintaining law and order, curbing crime to be focus.

Highlighting the growing concern of drug trafficking, he said, “The issue of drug trafficking prevalent in the state and district will be addressed from both the demand side and the supply side. We will work on backward linkages and also focus on financial investigations related to drug networks.”

“The state government under chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched a major campaign against drugs, ensuring participation of all stakeholders. Shimla police is working in the forefront, and we will act strongly on both demand and supply aspects of drug trafficking,” he said.

Regarding the persistent traffic problems in Shimla city, the SP said “Additional measures will be taken to deal with traffic issues in Shimla. Police strength will be increased, alternative route solutions will be implemented, and traffic riders will be deployed at places where they are required.”

He further stated that traffic beats have been identified and maximum deployment of traffic constables would be ensured at these points. Calling policing in Shimla particularly challenging due to its status as the state capital, Singh pointed out that VIP movements and routing duties are routine.

“Policing in Shimla is challenging because it is the capital city and VIP movements are a regular feature. All such duties will be handled seriously, protocols will be followed properly, and deployments will be ensured systematically,” he said.

He said special emphasis would be laid on traffic management during the tourist season. “We will try to implement alternative traffic plans, especially during the tourist season. Issues related to traffic vacancies will be resolved, deployments will be proper, and riders will also be deputed,” Singh said.

“Through our social media, tourists and commuters will be regularly updated so that they can take informed decisions and plan their movement according to traffic conditions,” he added.