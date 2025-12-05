Crackdown on Goldy Dhillon gang: 7th operative nabbed from Mohali

Mohali police on Thursday arrested another operative of foreign-based gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Mandeep Spain, making it the seventh arrest in the ongoing crackdown against the criminal module. So far, nine pistols and eighty live cartridges have been recovered from the accused. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Rajat Kumar, alias Rajan, a resident of Jansua village in Rajpura, Patiala. Police said he was involved in facilitating the movement of gang members, arranging shelter, and supplying weapons.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harman Deep Singh Hans said, “The arrests are part of the drive against organised crime, launched under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. The arrests came after Mohali police, in a joint operation with AGTF on November 12, arrested two shooters of the module, and subsequently caught four other shooters near the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway on November 26. ”

“Following those arrests, a special team supervised by SP (rural) Manpreet Singh and Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar launched a probe to trace other members of the module. During this probe, Kumar’s role emerged. Acting on the input, joint teams of Mohali police and AGTF apprehended him near the Dera Bassi bus stand on Wednesday afternoon,” the SSP said, adding that the accused has two other cases related to snatching and Arms Act offences registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that Kumar came in contact with the gang members during his jail term in 2019 and had recently been acting directly under the instructions of his handler, Mandeep (Spain) – an aide of gangster Goldy Dhillon. With this arrest, a total of seven operatives linked to the Goldy Dhillon module have been apprehended during the ongoing crackdown. So far, nine pistols and eighty live cartridges have been recovered,” the SSP further said.