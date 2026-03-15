131 domestic LPG cylinders seized from commercial outlets in Patiala

The district administration seized 131 domestic LPG cylinders from restaurants, eateries and dhabas across the district over the past 48 hours. A total of eight enforcement teams have been constituted to carry out inspections at restaurants, eateries and roadside dhabas for any misuse of domestic LPG cylinders meant for household consumers, said district food supply controller Dr Ravinder Kaur. (HT)

District food supply controller Dr Ravinder Kaur said the raids were conducted by eight enforcement teams to check the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders at commercial outlets.

Deputy commissioner Varjeet Walia said there was adequate supply of LPG cylinders in the district, and urged residents not to panic or indulge in unnecessary bookings.

He also warned that black marketing or illegal diversion of domestic LPG cylinders would not be tolerated and that strict action would be taken against violators as per law. He added that such enforcement drives would continue in the coming days to ensure that domestic LPG cylinders meant for household consumers were not misused for commercial purposes.