In a major crackdown on eco-system of terror network, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 10 suspected overground workers (OGWs) in Kathua district, said officials. Crackdown on terror network: 10 terror suspects arrested in Kathua

“In a sweeping operation against terror networks to dismantle ecosystem aiming terrorist organisations, a joint operation was carried out by Kathua police and CRPF’s 121 BN at 17 locations in general area of Malhar, Bani and upper reaches of Billawar to uncover networks providing logistic and financial aid to terrorist groups,” said a police spokesperson.

“Meticulously planned raids led to the questioning of 10 overground workers and terrorist suspects along with the seizure of electronic devices in connection with investigations of FIR.No 21/2024 under sections 61(1),147 of BNS, 13,16,18,23,38,39 of UAP Act, 2,3 EMICO Act of PS Malhar, FIR number 142/2024 under sections 61(1)/147/BNS, 13, 16, 18 23 38 39 of UA(P) Act, 2/3 EIMCO of police station Billawar and FIR number 64/2024 under sections 61(1)/147/BNS, 13 16, 18, 23, 38, 39 of UA(P) Act, 2/3 EIMCO of Bani police station”, said the spokesperson.

Apart from hinterland areas of Kathua district, raids were also conducted in border areas of Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain and Chack Wajir Lahbju as well.

It is pertinent to mention that recently Kathua police, along with other forces, had successfully eliminated three foreign terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror organisation in two different joint operations in upper Kathua and its fringe area with Basantgarh causing serious setback to terrorist organisations.