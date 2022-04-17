Crackdown on traffic violators in Ludhiana, over 250 challans issued
Tightening the noose on traffic offenders, the traffic police wing of city police commissionerate issued over 250 challans to the violators on Saturday.
The police established checkpoints at 23 spots in the city and issued challans for multiple offences such as not wearing a helmet while riding two-wheeler, triple riding, jumping red light, wrong parking and wrong side driving.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Saumya Mishra said the drive is being conducted with the motive to discourage residents from violating traffic rules in order to save their life as well as life of other commuters travelling on the road.
She added that a 15-day awareness drive was conducted in the city and now action is being taken against the violators. Apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
Delhi: 40-year-old man kills wife, son at Geeta Colony home
New Delhi: A 40-year-old grocery shop owner allegedly killed his wife and son at their residence in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Saturday afternoon, with police saying he left messages on a family WhatsApp group reportedly claiming responsibility for the murders. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the accused, Sachin Arora, was arrested hours later.
After temp drop, clear skies make Pune sizzle at +40°C
PUNE After a brief spell of cloudy weather conditions, which gave respite from scotching heat, the temperature in the Pune city will again rise to 40 degrees Celsius and sky is expected to remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 39.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius. However, it was cloudy all afternoon across the city.
Four firms, directors booked for duping DHFL of ₹1,057 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against directors of four real estate firms for allegedly duping Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited of ₹1,057 crore. The case was first registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station and later transferred to EOW for investigation. HT has seen a copy of the FIR. Dhaval Kamdar, Chetan Mawani refused to speak on the matter.
Chandigarh | PU professor duped by Singapore-based firm
Police have registered a case against a Singapore-based firm for duping an assistant professor at Panjab University's department of botany. The victim, Anand Singh of Sector 14, has accused GIC Corporation, Singapore, director Linda of misusing Singh's Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts. Singh found out that his bank account had been flagged in an FIR registered in Visakhapatnam after a woman said she had been cheated of ₹53,000 over this investment scam.
Proposal for allowing viva remotely to be taken up next PU senate meet
Panjab University students may soon be allowed to attend viva remotely via online methods as the varsity senate will take a final call on the same in its forthcoming meeting scheduled on April 26. PU senate, the varsity's apex governing body, is expected to mull over the necessity (or the lack thereof) of a candidate's physical presence at the time of viva during the ongoing pandemic or similar extraordinary situations in future.
