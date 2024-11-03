Crackers trigger blaze at garment factory in Ludhiana, 4 booked

The Tibba police registered a case against a student and three others for negligence during bursting firecrackers after a garment factory Guru Gobind Singh Nagar caught flames on Diwali, officials said. According to the factory owner, the accused threw crackers in the factory, which led to massive flames. (HT File)

According to the factory owner, the accused threw crackers in the factory, which led to massive flames.

He said he incurred a loss of ₹30 lakh in the incident.

The accused was identified as Manish, 19, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

Police said his three aides are yet to be identified. The accused were caught on camera while throwing crackers in the factory.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by factory owner Munish Maini of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

Maini said his family visited the factory on October 31 to perform rituals and left after locking it.

Later, he received a call that the factory caught flames. He alerted the fire brigade and reached the spot. In his police complaint, Maini said he earlier assumed that the factory caught fire due to a random firecracker.

However, he said that on checking footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, he found that Manish and his friends were throwing firecrackers in the factory.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 270 (public nuisance), 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety through rash or negligent behaviour), 324(4) (committing mischief and causes damage or loss of at least ₹20,000 but less than ₹1,00,000), 324(1) (intent to cause wrongful loss or damage to public property) and 3(5) (multiple people commit a criminal act in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).