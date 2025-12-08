Crime Branch Kashmir files chargesheet against two in job fraud case

The Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly collecting huge sums of money on the false promise of providing jobs in J&K Bank. The Crime Branch Kashmir has submitted a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly collecting huge sums of money on the false promise of providing jobs in J&K Bank. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Officials said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir submitted the chargesheet in case FIR No. 50/2023 under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of the RPC before the court of passenger tax, Sub-Registrar Srinagar.

“The chargesheet has been filed against two accused individuals, Mohd Ashraf Sheikh, a resident of Pahloo Kulgam, and Aijaz-ul-Rehman Manroo, a resident of Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla, Srinagar,” a spokesperson of EOW said.

The agency said that the case stemmed from a written complaint alleging that the accused persons deceived the complainants on the false promise of securing jobs in J&K Bank. In the process, they allegedly collected huge sums from the victims. Acting on the complaint, a probe was initiated at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir).

“During the probe, it surfaced that the accused individuals had provided fake and forged appointment orders to the complainants, thereby dishonestly inducing them to part with their money. The investigation established the involvement of both accused in orchestrating the fraudulent act,” the spokesperson said.

The crime branch said that based on the evidence gathered, including documentary proof, statements of witnesses, and forensic examination, it has concluded that the accused have committed offences punishable under the referenced sections of the RPC.

“Consequently, the chargesheet has been submitted before the competent court for judicial determination,” the spokesperson said.