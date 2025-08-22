Crop damage claims can be registered on e-Kshtipurti portal till Aug 31: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced that e-Kshtipurti portal will remain open till August 31 to facilitate the flood affected farmers of 188 villages of seven districts to register claims for crop damage caused by recent flood, standing water, heavy rains. As per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms incidents of flood, standing water, heavy rain, are covered for claims in e-Kshatipurti portal.

An official spokesperson said that as per reports received from the deputy commissioners, Hisar has 85 affected villages, followed by Bhiwani with 43, Rohtak with 21, Palwal with 17, Charkhi Dadri with 13 villages, Rewari with 7 villages and Sirsa with 2 villages. The portal has been opened for farmers of all these villages.

The spokesperson stated that district revenue officials will conduct the verification of claims received on the e-Kshtipurti portal as special girdawari and based on the assessment the compensation will be released as per the norms.

After the affected farmer has registered the claim, thereafter, revenue officials - patwari, kanugo, circle revenue officer, DRO, SDO(C),deputy commisioner, divisional commissioner concerned will initiate assessment of damages.